Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $20.01 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $181,029,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $471.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.35. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

