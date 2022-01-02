Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

