Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

