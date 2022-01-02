Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.21. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

