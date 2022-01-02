Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.11.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,625. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.21. Roku has a 52 week low of $190.23 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

