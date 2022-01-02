Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $128.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

