Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. makes up approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

