Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 62.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $233.77 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.39. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

