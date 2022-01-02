Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

