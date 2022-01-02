Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $150.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.64.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 103.69 on Thursday. Rivian has a one year low of 88.40 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last ninety days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

