Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.