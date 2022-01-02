Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 596,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 162,186 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

