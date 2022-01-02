Reviewing Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Snap One and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 9 0 2.82 Hubbell 0 2 1 0 2.33

Snap One presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. Hubbell has a consensus price target of $213.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Snap One’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than Hubbell.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hubbell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 8.03% 20.80% 8.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap One and Hubbell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.97 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Hubbell $4.19 billion 2.71 $351.20 million $6.62 31.46

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Hubbell beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Utility Solutions segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

