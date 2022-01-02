Reviewing DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) & Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DeNA and Royal Mail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.29 billion 1.42 $240.92 million $2.29 6.53 Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.40 $811.15 million N/A N/A

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DeNA and Royal Mail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Mail 0 2 10 0 2.83

Royal Mail has a consensus target price of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Royal Mail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Mail is more favorable than DeNA.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA 21.20% 13.01% 9.19% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Royal Mail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Mail beats DeNA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp. The EC segment provides e-commerce services such as Mobaoku. The Sports segment handles Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohma DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders. The Automotive segment manages transportation applications such as MOV, Anyca, SOMPO DE NORU, Easy Ride, and Robot Shuttle. The Healthcare segment deals with digital healthcare services such as DeNa Healthcare, MYCODE, kencom, and Aruite Otoku. The New Businesses and Others segment includes products such as Strategic Investment Office and Delight Ventures. The company was founded by Tomoko Namba and Masayuki Watanabe on March 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

