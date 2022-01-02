Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196,558 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STE opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

