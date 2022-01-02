Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of IDACORP worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 148,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 146,367 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

