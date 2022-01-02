Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,699 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of AutoNation worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,862 shares of company stock valued at $89,658,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

