Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.