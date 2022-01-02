Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

