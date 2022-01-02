Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NFLX opened at $602.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $640.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

