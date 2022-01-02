Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.50 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

