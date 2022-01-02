Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 118.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,062,000.

PHYL opened at $40.56 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

