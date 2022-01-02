Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.