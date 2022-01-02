Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

