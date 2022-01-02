Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE:RSG opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.