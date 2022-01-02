Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.86 and its 200 day moving average is $286.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.