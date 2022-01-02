Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

