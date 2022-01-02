Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

