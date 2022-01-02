Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 288,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

