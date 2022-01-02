Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.