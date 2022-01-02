Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWWF. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

RDWWF stock remained flat at $$8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

