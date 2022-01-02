ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $32.01 million and $64,546.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.24 or 0.99958223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00074997 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00296281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00442177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00157503 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.