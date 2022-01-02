Redd 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,138.46 or 1.00227519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.85 or 0.01249903 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019665 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

