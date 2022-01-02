Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Cap of $7.49 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $200,743.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.48 or 0.07867813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.96 or 0.99593911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

