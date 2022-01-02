Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $103.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raymond James stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

