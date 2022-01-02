Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,035 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

