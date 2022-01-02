Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter.

CTR stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

