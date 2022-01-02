Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

LH opened at $314.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day moving average of $288.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

