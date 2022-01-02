Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,966 shares of company stock valued at $68,275,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $218.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.20. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

