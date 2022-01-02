Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.