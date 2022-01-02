Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,006 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

