Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,236 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCD opened at $15.20 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

