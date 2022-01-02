Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Textron worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

