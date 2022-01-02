Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $130.28 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

