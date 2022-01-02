Raymond James & Associates Has $12.80 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of FMC worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FMC by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.89 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.