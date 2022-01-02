Raymond James & Associates Has $11.98 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

