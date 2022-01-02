Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,723,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,893,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,016,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

