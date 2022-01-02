Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,922 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of FirstService worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of FSV opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $132.13 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.