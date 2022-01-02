Raymond James Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) a C$55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.73.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

