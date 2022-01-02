Quotient Technology (QUOT) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.75 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quotient Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.83%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

